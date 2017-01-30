Steve Bannon in 2010: a Islam is not a religion of peace. Islam is a religion of submissiona

President Trump's chief strategist, former Breitbart executive Steve Bannon, once dismissed the notion that Islam is a religion of peace, describing it in a 2010 radio interview as "a religion of submission." In the segment, Bannon, who at the time served on the board of Breitbart, criticized former President George W. Bush for what he and fellow guest conservative columnist Diana West described as injecting political correctness into the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTMA-AM North Charleston.