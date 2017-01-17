Star's social media activity sparks speculation about her faith
Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation she may have converted to Islam after she deleted all her images on her Instagram account and changed her bio on the social media site to an Arabic message. The 30-year-old actress wrote "Alaikum salam" - meaning "and unto you peace" - in her bio field after wiping all the pictures from her account, which is followed by 5.7 million people.
