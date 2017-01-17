Star's social media activity sparks s...

Star's social media activity sparks speculation about her faith

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation she may have converted to Islam after she deleted all her images on her Instagram account and changed her bio on the social media site to an Arabic message. The 30-year-old actress wrote "Alaikum salam" - meaning "and unto you peace" - in her bio field after wiping all the pictures from her account, which is followed by 5.7 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min JoeKidd 507,885
Appeals from Gaza children (Feb '10) 1 min Tom Kron 49
News When Jews and Muslims really speak to each other 5 min Tom Kron 6
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 23 min Gergeer 1,195
News Policing criticism of Islam: the new Star Chamber 33 min Youssuf 1
News Coping with suicide from the Islamic perspective 38 min Trishuli 1
Muslims murder 42 people at military camp 41 min Trishuli 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC