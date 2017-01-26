Stars Dazzle at Lux-RTV Star Awards

Stars Dazzle at Lux-RTV Star Awards

The sixth Lux-Rtv Star Awards was held in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara this Friday, in a dazzling gala featuring glamourous performances and recognition of talents of our television industry. Shahadat Hossain won the Best Actor award in the Single Episode Drama and Telefilm category, for Eid drama "Mon Tar Shonkhini".

