Speakers gave empowering speeches to the guests in the main hall as part of the concluding session.

On Saturday the 14th of January 2017, the Ahmadi Muslim Women of the UK united to host the 8th annual Peace Symposium, hosted at the Baitul Futuh mosque in London -the largest mosque in Western Europe. With guests ranging upwards of 600, the purpose of this Peace Symposium was primarily to bring together people from diverse faiths, backgrounds and circumstances to initiate a journey into the deeper and often misunderstood understandings and philosophies of Islam, in which they were indeed very successful.

