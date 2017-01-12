Speakers gave empowering speeches to ...

Speakers gave empowering speeches to the guests in the main hall as part of the concluding session.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

On Saturday the 14th of January 2017, the Ahmadi Muslim Women of the UK united to host the 8th annual Peace Symposium, hosted at the Baitul Futuh mosque in London -the largest mosque in Western Europe. With guests ranging upwards of 600, the purpose of this Peace Symposium was primarily to bring together people from diverse faiths, backgrounds and circumstances to initiate a journey into the deeper and often misunderstood understandings and philosophies of Islam, in which they were indeed very successful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do Hindus eat cow shit? 18 min Marco the atheist 14
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 54 min fyrro 507,779
why prophet mohammad having sex with a dead woman? (Aug '09) 3 hr Well Well 309
News Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus... 4 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 4
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 5 hr MUQ2 256,360
WHO are PALESTINIANS?What & WHERE is PALESTINE? 5 hr MohMad HADsexTOdead 6
Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN... 5 hr MohMad HADsexTOdead 41
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,186 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC