There are on the The Straits Times story from Yesterday, titled Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest police probe of Muslim hardline leader. In it, The Straits Times reports that:

Members of the Front Pembela Islam , or Islamic Defenders' Front, and other Muslim hardline groups, gathering at the Al-Azhar mosque for a street march to protest against the police for investigating FPI leader Habib Rizieq Shihab. Members of the Front Pembela Islam , or Islamic Defenders' Front, and other Muslim hardline groups, gathering at the Al-Azhar mosque for a street march to protest against the police for investigating FPI leader Habib Rizieq Shihab.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Straits Times.