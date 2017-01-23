Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest police probe of Muslim hardline leader
There are 1 comment on the The Straits Times story from Yesterday, titled Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest police probe of Muslim hardline leader. In it, The Straits Times reports that:
Members of the Front Pembela Islam , or Islamic Defenders' Front, and other Muslim hardline groups, gathering at the Al-Azhar mosque for a street march to protest against the police for investigating FPI leader Habib Rizieq Shihab. Members of the Front Pembela Islam , or Islamic Defenders' Front, and other Muslim hardline groups, gathering at the Al-Azhar mosque for a street march to protest against the police for investigating FPI leader Habib Rizieq Shihab.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Straits Times.
|
London, UK
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Right wing bigots will always defend a right wing bigot.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|40 min
|EOKA
|508,664
|How to stop being sexually aroused? (Teen) NEED... (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|77girl
|246
|The throne of Allah shook when ruthless Saad ib...
|2 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|1
|Sunni GoFundMe Question.
|2 hr
|Bob Zanotti
|4
|All around the city, New Yorkers are protesting...
|4 hr
|Well Well
|27
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|dcool
|387
|DID MOHAMMED HAD A MALE LOVER? evidence here (Sep '07)
|6 hr
|SATAN ALLAH LUCIFER
|101
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC