Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to...

Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest police probe of Muslim hardline leader

There are 1 comment on the The Straits Times story from Yesterday, titled Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest police probe of Muslim hardline leader. In it, The Straits Times reports that:

Members of the Front Pembela Islam , or Islamic Defenders' Front, and other Muslim hardline groups, gathering at the Al-Azhar mosque for a street march to protest against the police for investigating FPI leader Habib Rizieq Shihab. Members of the Front Pembela Islam , or Islamic Defenders' Front, and other Muslim hardline groups, gathering at the Al-Azhar mosque for a street march to protest against the police for investigating FPI leader Habib Rizieq Shihab.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Straits Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Brexit

London, UK

#1 22 hrs ago
Right wing bigots will always defend a right wing bigot.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 40 min EOKA 508,664
How to stop being sexually aroused? (Teen) NEED... (Jun '12) 1 hr 77girl 246
The throne of Allah shook when ruthless Saad ib... 2 hr Dawn of Reality 1
Sunni GoFundMe Question. 2 hr Bob Zanotti 4
News All around the city, New Yorkers are protesting... 4 hr Well Well 27
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 6 hr dcool 387
DID MOHAMMED HAD A MALE LOVER? evidence here (Sep '07) 6 hr SATAN ALLAH LUCIFER 101
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC