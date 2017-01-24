Socially responsible entrepreneurship

Socially responsible entrepreneurship

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Trade and business have a special position in Islam as a way of earning a living, but they should not have any adverse effect on the interest and well-being of other stakeholders. Islam also suggests the best approach Muslims could undertake in their economic pursuits an approach that not only serves an avenue to earn halal income, but also has a positive impact on the community's well-being, from local neighbourhoods to regional locales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min EOKA 508,598
News Shah Jahan Mosque open day gives residents a ch... 4 min johnfields 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 9 min Moses Kestenbaum ODA 386
News All around the city, New Yorkers are protesting... 17 min Dawn of Reality 23
Thank you Prez. Obama ! 2 hr ALLAH 30
Sunni GoFundMe Question. 2 hr Isreality tom fon... 2
Best president ever - President Trump! 2 hr aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 12
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC