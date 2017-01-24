Socially responsible entrepreneurship

Trade and business have a special position in Islam as a way of earning a living, but they should not have any adverse effect on the interest and well-being of other stakeholders. Islam also suggests the best approach Muslims could undertake in their economic pursuits an approach that not only serves an avenue to earn halal income, but also has a positive impact on the community's well-being, from local neighbourhoods to regional locales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.