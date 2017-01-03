Shed No Tears: Iran's Rafsanjani is d...

Shed No Tears: Iran's Rafsanjani is dead. He died of a heart...

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Instapundit.com

Khomeini's Iran plays a long game and it's a dangerous game. Rafsanjani was a hard line Khomeinist who was dedicated to advancing Khomeini's violent vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 30 min Rudolpho Laspari 507,437
News Amid unrest toward Muslims, 'Day of solidarity'... 1 hr The future of the... 16
Introducing - Muslim NATO 2 hr Khan 3
Mrs. Angela Merkel will be re-elected, later th... 2 hr Khan 9
News Rabbi Susan Abramson reaches out to other faith... 3 hr Shawn 7
Conquer west without wars-we produce more babies. (Nov '10) 4 hr Faith Michigan 23
News Hamblin & Peterson: Moroccan saints and their s... 4 hr Faith Michigan 1
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 4 hr Dragnet52 256,284
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,722,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC