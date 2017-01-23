Shah Jahan Mosque open day gives residents a chance to learn about building's history
There are 3 comments on the Surrey Advertiser story from Yesterday, titled Shah Jahan Mosque open day gives residents a chance to learn about building's history. In it, Surrey Advertiser reports that:
One of Woking's many historic gems, The Shah Jahan Mosque , will be welcoming the community to its annual open day. Established in 1889, the mosque, which was the first purpose built in Britain , will join more than 80 others around the country in opening its doors as part of the annual Visit My Mosque Day.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
What a nice gesture from these decent Muslims.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Are women welcomed or even allowed? Perhaps some Muslim women as greeters?
Lets see if we get an answer.
|
Pathanamthitta, India
|
#3 14 hrs ago
Imagine the Salafi satans coming from madrassa and standing in front of the mosque to welcome non.muslims. They might be suppressing their anger seeing non.muslims in their mosques. The non.muslims who visit the mosque will be later killed by the satanic salafis mostly by beheading to give blood worship to their God. This is what muslims teach in Satanic Salafi madrassas.Anjem Choudhry should agree.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Kypros is greek
|508,693
|Except his aunt why Muhammad not sleep with oth... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Dawn of Reality
|5
|Muslim Sexually Assaults Two 10-Year-Old Girls
|1 hr
|nmhb
|1
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|dcool
|389
|40% of Muslims Think Europeans Have Too Much Fr...
|1 hr
|nmh
|1
|Muhammad nearly equal to Satan in cruelty. (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|4
|Muhammad was a dirty child mollesting pig (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC