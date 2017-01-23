There are on the Surrey Advertiser story from Yesterday, titled Shah Jahan Mosque open day gives residents a chance to learn about building's history. In it, Surrey Advertiser reports that:

One of Woking's many historic gems, The Shah Jahan Mosque , will be welcoming the community to its annual open day. Established in 1889, the mosque, which was the first purpose built in Britain , will join more than 80 others around the country in opening its doors as part of the annual Visit My Mosque Day.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.