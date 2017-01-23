Shah Jahan Mosque open day gives resi...

Shah Jahan Mosque open day gives residents a chance to learn about building's history

There are 3 comments on the Surrey Advertiser story from Yesterday, titled Shah Jahan Mosque open day gives residents a chance to learn about building's history. In it, Surrey Advertiser reports that:

One of Woking's many historic gems, The Shah Jahan Mosque , will be welcoming the community to its annual open day. Established in 1889, the mosque, which was the first purpose built in Britain , will join more than 80 others around the country in opening its doors as part of the annual Visit My Mosque Day.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
PATUSA

Austin, TX

#1 17 hrs ago
What a nice gesture from these decent Muslims.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
johnfields

Nashville, TN

#2 14 hrs ago
PATUSA wrote:
What a nice gesture from these decent Muslims.
Are women welcomed or even allowed? Perhaps some Muslim women as greeters?

Lets see if we get an answer.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dawn of Reality

Pathanamthitta, India

#3 14 hrs ago
Imagine the Salafi satans coming from madrassa and standing in front of the mosque to welcome non.muslims. They might be suppressing their anger seeing non.muslims in their mosques. The non.muslims who visit the mosque will be later killed by the satanic salafis mostly by beheading to give blood worship to their God. This is what muslims teach in Satanic Salafi madrassas.Anjem Choudhry should agree.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Kypros is greek 508,693
Except his aunt why Muhammad not sleep with oth... (Sep '15) 4 min Dawn of Reality 5
Muslim Sexually Assaults Two 10-Year-Old Girls 1 hr nmhb 1
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 1 hr dcool 389
40% of Muslims Think Europeans Have Too Much Fr... 1 hr nmh 1
Muhammad nearly equal to Satan in cruelty. (Oct '15) 1 hr Dawn of Reality 4
Muhammad was a dirty child mollesting pig (Oct '15) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC