Saudi court dismisses Mecca death crane case: report6 hours ago
A Saudi court today dismissed charges against 13 accused over a crane collapse that killed dozens at Islam's holiest site, a newspaper reported on its website. The prosecution objected to the ruling and asked to appeal, said the Okaz daily, which has closely followed the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|9 min
|M A G A
|21
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|20 min
|CNN
|508,966
|Tourists welcome
|58 min
|Old Pom
|13
|In Trump Era, Young Muslims Question Respectabi...
|59 min
|Latisha
|5
|Obama Protected Mosques. Will Trump Target Them?
|1 hr
|Old Pom
|28
|Impeach Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|10
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC