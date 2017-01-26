Saudi court dismisses Mecca death crane case: report6 hours ago

Saudi court dismisses Mecca death cra...

A Saudi court today dismissed charges against 13 accused over a crane collapse that killed dozens at Islam's holiest site, a newspaper reported on its website. The prosecution objected to the ruling and asked to appeal, said the Okaz daily, which has closely followed the case.

