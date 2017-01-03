Reza Aslan On Why America Needs A Muslim 'Modern Family'
There are 4 comments on the Switched story from 23 hrs ago, titled Reza Aslan On Why America Needs A Muslim 'Modern Family'. In it, Switched reports that:
"The only way you're going to dissipate ... fear is by getting people to know someone that they're afraid of." As an American Muslim living in a climate of Islamophobia , Reza Aslan has had to develop a thick skin when speaking about his faith in public.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 22 hrs ago
If Muslims want to belong to our society they have to reject the evil of Islam.
It's that simple. Muslims are hated for the evil they follow.
Reject your cult, emdrace Christianity, or any peaceful religion or atheism, just reject evil and violence.
The world hates Islam - its dirty and immoral. It's gutter belief.
|
Since: Apr 13
1,278
Location hidden
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Islam and western countries do not go together; it is that simple.
Go, live in your islamic countries, than we would have a great deal of problems less.
|
#3 8 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! infiDUHZ ! LOL! Compassionate , and goodly Muslims have never been a problem.Except for the wicked! Just as true Islaam has been a waypoint for the rightous ! Its not a cult , and its not a hate club.Its one of the top religous beliefs in our known universe! Deal with it! CheerZ
|
Heiwajima, Japan
|
#4 8 hrs ago
Allah/Satan/Pervert
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|DaniEl
|507,119
|The most despised poster
|10 min
|Tom Tunasmell
|43
|Remember ... Trump was HIS OWN DONOR !
|11 min
|Tom Tunasmell
|8
|PATRIOT has gone BONKERS (Jun '13)
|12 min
|Tom Tunasmell
|148
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|17 min
|Tom Tunasmell
|1,186
|Islam is a disease of the mind (Jan '10)
|30 min
|Tom Tunasmell
|5
|Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN...
|30 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|14
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC