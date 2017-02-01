Refugees and the Right to Immigrate
There is no right to immigrate to America, and there is no duty America owes the world to accept refugees. The pathos of leftism on this phony moral obligation invariably reverts back to the tragic efforts of German Jews to leave a Nazi world in which they were horribly mistreated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|DaniEl
|510,020
|EU's Tusk calls on Europe to rally against Trum...
|11 min
|HateThe Parasites
|2
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|22 min
|AnchorPharts
|2
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|32 min
|number four
|11
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|57 min
|Tyler
|162
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Gods r Delusions ...
|256,405
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|1 hr
|American Independent
|76
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC