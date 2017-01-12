Rasen poet Paul publishes compendium of life
A Market Rasen poet has put 45 years of his work into his newly published book and will be reading excerpts at the town library this month. Paul Sutherland launched his 11th book, New and Selected Poems , at Lincoln University last September, where more than 70 people attended the event.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|27 min
|MUQ2
|256,337
|'Everyone will be Muslim because of our stupidi...
|28 min
|Dawn of Reality
|14
|What Everyone Should Know about the Prophet Muh...
|36 min
|Muslims have chosen
|60
|The filth of Islam
|1 hr
|The goal of isla
|31
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith Michigan
|507,706
|As Violent Medina verses cancel Peaceful Mecca...
|2 hr
|Einstein Nukes
|9
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|12
