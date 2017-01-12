Rasen poet Paul publishes compendium ...

Rasen poet Paul publishes compendium of life

A Market Rasen poet has put 45 years of his work into his newly published book and will be reading excerpts at the town library this month. Paul Sutherland launched his 11th book, New and Selected Poems , at Lincoln University last September, where more than 70 people attended the event.

