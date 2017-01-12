Rape: Cleric advises FG to prohibit indecent dressing in public places
Sheikh Muhammad Bashir, the Deputy Chief Imam of Area 10 Abuja Mosque, has advised the Federal Government to prohibit people from indecent dressing in public places to curtail incidence of rape in the country. Bashir told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that indecent dressing had become a major factor responsible for high rate of rape cases in the country.
