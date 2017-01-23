Ralph Nader Slams Keith Ellison For 'Toning Down' His Stance on Israel
Former Green Party presidential contender Ralph Nader declared today at a Progressive Unity Summit accused Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison of changing his stance on Israel to appease political elites as part of his bid to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee-and that he can't tell if the "real Keith Ellison" or a "transformed, conditioned Keith Ellison" would take over the party if he triumphs in next months internal election. Ellison, an African-American and the first Muslim ever elected to the House, has faced some resistance from more conservative factions in party because of his since-repudiated past association with the Nation of Islam and his occasional criticism of Israel.
We would not allow racists in central govt so why do we allow muslims.
Jerusalem as the capital of israel as the biblical Jewish state had been acknowledge by Mr Ellison , no one but the ignorant could deny this historic fact . Mr Ellison is not living in dreamland , and that's the message for Mr Nader
Biblical isn't historical. Archeological and DNA evidence says diffidently. The Christians justify all sorts of outrageousness using their alternative facts contained in the bible.
You mistook Christianss and the Bible for Muslims and the Quran.
Shaddap, you old, spent bicth.
I see my words always hit the weak spot of vulgar Muslims.
