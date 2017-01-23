There are on the The New York Observer story from Yesterday, titled Ralph Nader Slams Keith Ellison For 'Toning Down' His Stance on Israel. In it, The New York Observer reports that:

Former Green Party presidential contender Ralph Nader declared today at a Progressive Unity Summit accused Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison of changing his stance on Israel to appease political elites as part of his bid to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee-and that he can't tell if the "real Keith Ellison" or a "transformed, conditioned Keith Ellison" would take over the party if he triumphs in next months internal election. Ellison, an African-American and the first Muslim ever elected to the House, has faced some resistance from more conservative factions in party because of his since-repudiated past association with the Nation of Islam and his occasional criticism of Israel.

