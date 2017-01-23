Ralph Nader Slams Keith Ellison For '...

Ralph Nader Slams Keith Ellison For 'Toning Down' His Stance on Israel

There are 6 comments on the The New York Observer story from Yesterday, titled Ralph Nader Slams Keith Ellison For 'Toning Down' His Stance on Israel. In it, The New York Observer reports that:

Former Green Party presidential contender Ralph Nader declared today at a Progressive Unity Summit accused Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison of changing his stance on Israel to appease political elites as part of his bid to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee-and that he can't tell if the "real Keith Ellison" or a "transformed, conditioned Keith Ellison" would take over the party if he triumphs in next months internal election. Ellison, an African-American and the first Muslim ever elected to the House, has faced some resistance from more conservative factions in party because of his since-repudiated past association with the Nation of Islam and his occasional criticism of Israel.

Brexit

London, UK

#1 Yesterday
We would not allow racists in central govt so why do we allow muslims.

Moses Kestenbaum ODA

New York, NY

#2 22 hrs ago
Jerusalem as the capital of israel as the biblical Jewish state had been acknowledge by Mr Ellison , no one but the ignorant could deny this historic fact . Mr Ellison is not living in dreamland , and that's the message for Mr Nader
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#3 21 hrs ago
Moses Kestenbaum ODA wrote:
Jerusalem as the capital of israel as the biblical Jewish state had been acknowledge by Mr Ellison , no one but the ignorant could deny this historic fact . Mr Ellison is not living in dreamland , and that's the message for Mr Nader
Biblical isn't historical. Archeological and DNA evidence says diffidently. The Christians justify all sorts of outrageousness using their alternative facts contained in the bible.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,288

Location hidden
#4 20 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Biblical isn't historical. Archeological and DNA evidence says diffidently. The Christians justify all sorts of outrageousness using their alternative facts contained in the bible.
You mistook Christianss and the Bible for Muslims and the Quran.

Sam Sung_Others Not

Miami, FL

#5 20 hrs ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
You mistook Christianss and the Bible for Muslims and the Quran.
Shaddap, you old, spent bicth.

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,288

Location hidden
#6 36 min ago
Sam Sung_Others Not wrote:
<quoted text>

Shaddap, you old, spent bicth.
I see my words always hit the weak spot of vulgar Muslims.
