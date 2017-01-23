Qur'anic Botanic Garden welcomes the Swiss Ambassador Consort
The Qur'anic Botanic Garden recently welcomed the Swiss Ambassador Consort, Mrs. Amber Thevoz, during a visit to the QBG facilities located at the Qatar Foundation Nursery, including the shaded greenhouses, laboratory, herbarium and seed bank. During the visit, Mrs. Thevoz viewed the temporary exhibition of plants and botanical terms that are mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Hadith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|508,722
|trump will eradicate islam from the face of t...
|6 min
|Keitai
|4
|Never trust a muslim as a friend. (Jan '10)
|31 min
|new Muslim
|41
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|40 min
|Barros chingon
|392
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|55 min
|Frogface Kate
|15
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|1 hr
|Well done
|1
|PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|aWalAHoo aWckbUAR...
|50
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC