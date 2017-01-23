Qur'anic Botanic Garden welcomes the ...

Qur'anic Botanic Garden welcomes the Swiss Ambassador Consort

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The Qur'anic Botanic Garden recently welcomed the Swiss Ambassador Consort, Mrs. Amber Thevoz, during a visit to the QBG facilities located at the Qatar Foundation Nursery, including the shaded greenhouses, laboratory, herbarium and seed bank. During the visit, Mrs. Thevoz viewed the temporary exhibition of plants and botanical terms that are mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Hadith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Rudolpho Laspari 508,722
trump will eradicate islam from the face of t... 6 min Keitai 4
Never trust a muslim as a friend. (Jan '10) 31 min new Muslim 41
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 40 min Barros chingon 392
News Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished? 55 min Frogface Kate 15
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... 1 hr Well done 1
PROPHET MUHAMMAD HAD SEX with GOATS (Jan '13) 1 hr aWalAHoo aWckbUAR... 50
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC