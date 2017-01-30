Program tonight explores Judaism and Islam through food
"Food & Faith: A Dialogue Between Muslims & Jews," tonight at the Jewish Studies Center, is an informal exploration of cultural and religious points of contact, with samples of traditional Jewish and Muslim dishes and an opportunity to learn about commonalities between the dietary laws of Halal and Kashrut. Pickets, marches and other forms of participatory protest are traditionally accompanied by teach-ins, and a program tonight at the College of Charleston coincidentally serves as just that kind of corollary to the actions organized in the wake of President Donald Trump's immigration ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I read Quran and fell in love with it.
|28 min
|Khan
|21
|Feminists chant Allahu Akbar - Must watch
|1 hr
|sfjn
|1
|Muslims want to repeat Medina in Europe,USA wit...
|2 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|J_a_n
|509,780
|The Christian God loves sexual immorality
|2 hr
|Alvah
|11
|Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi...
|3 hr
|Bombardier
|6
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Joel
|256,402
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|6 hr
|Autistic mormon
|101
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC