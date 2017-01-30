Program tonight explores Judaism and ...

Program tonight explores Judaism and Islam through food

14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

"Food & Faith: A Dialogue Between Muslims & Jews," tonight at the Jewish Studies Center, is an informal exploration of cultural and religious points of contact, with samples of traditional Jewish and Muslim dishes and an opportunity to learn about commonalities between the dietary laws of Halal and Kashrut. Pickets, marches and other forms of participatory protest are traditionally accompanied by teach-ins, and a program tonight at the College of Charleston coincidentally serves as just that kind of corollary to the actions organized in the wake of President Donald Trump's immigration ban.

