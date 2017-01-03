President Aliyev signs order on Declaration of 2017 Year of Islamic Solidarity
The Order says Azerbaijan was one of the main centers of Islamic Civilization for many centuries. The country played an important role in spreading out religion of Islam and re-establishing the Islamic Renaissance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim rapes Good Samaritan
|7 min
|Get back Achmed
|2
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|8 min
|AussieBobby
|256,308
|Charlie Hebdo resignation
|12 min
|Koran garbage
|5
|Thank you Prez. Obama !
|14 min
|AussieBobby
|2
|Muslims condemn blasphemy laws
|34 min
|Brexit
|1
|Forced conversions permitted in izlam
|37 min
|Brexit
|1
|Muslim students can write their own sermons as ...
|40 min
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|1 hr
|Clopidogrel
|34
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Clopidogrel
|507,526
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC