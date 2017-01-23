Power of a Meaningful Life
Who could argue with happiness? Count the journalist Emily Esfahani Smith as one. Happiness is not itself a problem, of course, but she worries that its relentless pursuit - and the self-help industry that's grown up around that mission - has left us feeling empty, dislocated and, well, unhappy.
