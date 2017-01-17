Policing criticism of Islam: the new ...

Policing criticism of Islam: the new Star Chamber

There are 2 comments on the Spiked story from 13 hrs ago, titled Policing criticism of Islam: the new Star Chamber. In it, Spiked reports that:

Last August that sentence appeared in the corrections pages of both the Sun and the Mail Online . Why had these newspapers suddenly felt inclined to weigh in on this contentious theological debate? Because a complaint had been made against them to the Independent Press Standards Organisation , the non-state-backed press regulator set up after Leveson.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Spiked.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Youssuf
#1 10 hrs ago
No criticism allowed!

Love it or hate is ... and face the consequences.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Muslims are stupid

Regina, Canada

#2 3 hrs ago
Any religion needing defence from criticism is no religion at all.

It's a scared little cult.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... 26 min Khan 3
News No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under... 48 min Ben Quick 3
islam is immoral 1 hr Dawn of Reality 3
News Star's social media activity sparks speculation... 2 hr A soul for Satan 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith is fked by ... 507,933
Why do most people dispise muslims so much? 2 hr Follow the fool Mo 4
why prophet mohammad having sex with a dead woman? (Aug '09) 2 hr Asslam is IMMORAL 316
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 4 hr Warweer 1,202
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC