Photo journo Zia flown to Singapore

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Zia Islam, chief photojournalist of daily Prothom Alo, who was critically injured after his motorbike was hit by a car on Monday, was flown to Singapore today for better treatment. An air ambulance carrying Zia took off for Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore from Shahjalal International Airport in the evening, said physician Hussain Imam.

