Photo journo Zia flown to Singapore
Zia Islam, chief photojournalist of daily Prothom Alo, who was critically injured after his motorbike was hit by a car on Monday, was flown to Singapore today for better treatment. An air ambulance carrying Zia took off for Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore from Shahjalal International Airport in the evening, said physician Hussain Imam.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|3 min
|seven
|1,199
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|33 min
|Faith Michigan
|507,721
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|41 min
|Joel
|256,341
|Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN...
|44 min
|Joel
|27
|Rationalizing insanity
|50 min
|Lilly
|4
|Signs of home filled with Allah's zikr
|1 hr
|Lou
|2
|Google POPULATION CLOCK
|1 hr
|Lilly
|2
