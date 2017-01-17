Parallel hardcore Islamic suburbs sprouting in heart of France- a sign of worry?

Paris [France], Jan. 17 : Women being banned from hanging out at bars and bistros, being told to wear fully covered clothes, being forbidden from mixing with men; such a scene is very easily acceptable in a place like Saudi Arabia where the Sharia law, which is quite clear on the role of the woman in Islam, governs the way of life. But when similar scenes are witnessed in a neighbourhood of Paris, the city known for its romanticism, fashion, food, art and culture, surely it is a sign of worry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.