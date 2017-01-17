Pakistani shrine where old copies of the Koran are buried
Incredible underground shrine where old and crumbling copies of the Koran are carefully wrapped and buried in tunnels because Islam forbids them from being thrown away Millions of copies of the Muslim holy book are stored in miles of tunnels underneath a hill in the Chilthern Mountains in Quetta, Baluchistan. Samad Lehri created the Jabal-e-Noor foundation in 1992 to bury the books, as it is forbidden in Islam to burn, destroy, or otherwise desecrate the Koran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Cyprus is Greek
|508,277
|Can muslims say Gazwa e Hind Hadiths are wrong?
|48 min
|Dawn of Reality
|1
|All around the city, New Yorkers are protesting...
|1 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|8
|Is Obama's Legacy Among World's Muslims Tarnished?
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Why is Khan's racism allowed?
|2 hr
|Old Pom
|25
|Torture & Sexual Harassment of Hindu women.
|3 hr
|Khan
|1
|Appeals from Gaza children (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Khan
|50
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC