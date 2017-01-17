Pakistani shrine where old copies of the Koran are buried

Incredible underground shrine where old and crumbling copies of the Koran are carefully wrapped and buried in tunnels because Islam forbids them from being thrown away Millions of copies of the Muslim holy book are stored in miles of tunnels underneath a hill in the Chilthern Mountains in Quetta, Baluchistan. Samad Lehri created the Jabal-e-Noor foundation in 1992 to bury the books, as it is forbidden in Islam to burn, destroy, or otherwise desecrate the Koran.

