There are on the India.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings for all sects: report1 hour ago. In it, India.com reports that:

Islamabad, Jan 8 : Pakistan plans to introduce "uniform prayer timings" for all sects of Islam across the country, a significant move in a society divided along sectarian lines. Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said he will get in touch with chief ministers of all four provinces to introduce 'Nizam-e-Salat', The Express Tribune reported.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.