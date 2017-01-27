Not surprised in the least that Liow ...

Not surprised in the least that Liow and Mah not prepared to save Malaysia from kleptocracy

Not surprised in the least that Liow and Mah not prepared to save Malaysia from kleptocracy as their entire political future hinge on not rocking Najib's boat like raising awkward issues concerning the 1MDB money-laundering scandal Up till noon today, on the expiry of my 72 hour offer to meet MCA President Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and the Gerakan President Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, together or separately, any place any time to discuss how we can co-operate in the larger national interests to save Malaysia from a global kleptocracy and a failed and rogue state, I have not been contacted, either directly or indirectly, by Liow or Mah.

