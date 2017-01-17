No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump
There's a storm brewing. We all knew this from the time he threw his hat into the ring.
Regina, Canada
#1 17 hrs ago
Muslims...take your filthy, evil cult and get out of our countries. We don't want the stench of Islam in our presence.
#2 16 hrs ago
I agree with your post, but I was looking at your location .......I rode up there last June too look at some property that was for sale ......and I have to ask , what the hell is up with all your roads ?? I entered through Portal ND up to Regina and then cut trough to Russelville , man even the highways was a death trap !!
#3 16 hrs ago
If black muslims don't like this nation they can always live in Saudi Arabia.
Boy, will they love it there!
.....I...think?
Regina, Canada
#4 14 hrs ago
We don't have a Russellville...maybe you where on a trip of a different sort...
#5 14 hrs ago
Atlas says Russel ,sign coming into town says Russelville ,some call it Russel Lake !! You get out much ?? And whats up with the roads ??
New Zealand
#6 12 hrs ago
I am all for a new Christan crusade.. Thank god in my country we got rid of this demonic cult
Round up every Muslim and send them back to africa
