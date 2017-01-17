No Shelter for an African-American Mu...

No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump

There are 6 comments on the NewsBlaze story from 17 hrs ago, titled No Shelter for an African-American Muslim Under Hurricane Trump. In it, NewsBlaze reports that:

There's a storm brewing. We all knew this from the time he threw his hat into the ring.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Get out stay out

Regina, Canada

#1 17 hrs ago
Muslims...take your filthy, evil cult and get out of our countries. We don't want the stench of Islam in our presence.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MeSo

Hot Springs, SD

#2 16 hrs ago
Get out stay out wrote:
Muslims...take your filthy, evil cult and get out of our countries. We don't want the stench of Islam in our presence.
I agree with your post, but I was looking at your location .......I rode up there last June too look at some property that was for sale ......and I have to ask , what the hell is up with all your roads ?? I entered through Portal ND up to Regina and then cut trough to Russelville , man even the highways was a death trap !!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ben Quick

Durham, NC

#3 16 hrs ago
If black muslims don't like this nation they can always live in Saudi Arabia.

Boy, will they love it there!

.....I...think?

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Drugs are a downer

Regina, Canada

#4 14 hrs ago
MeSo wrote:
<quoted text>I agree with your post, but I was looking at your location .......I rode up there last June too look at some property that was for sale ......and I have to ask , what the hell is up with all your roads ?? I entered through Portal ND up to Regina and then cut trough to Russelville , man even the highways was a death trap !!
We don't have a Russellville...maybe you where on a trip of a different sort...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MeSo

Hot Springs, SD

#5 14 hrs ago
Drugs are a downer wrote:
<quoted text>

We don't have a Russellville...maybe you where on a trip of a different sort...
Atlas says Russel ,sign coming into town says Russelville ,some call it Russel Lake !! You get out much ?? And whats up with the roads ??
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
samoan irish

New Zealand

#6 12 hrs ago
I am all for a new Christan crusade.. Thank god in my country we got rid of this demonic cult

Round up every Muslim and send them back to africa

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump: Disaster to America (Oct '15) 2 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 69
Why do most people dispise muslims so much? 5 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min Alex 507,943
Muslim teen pushes woman onto train tracks 40 min Faith is mentally... 1
Five New Fake 'Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes' 1 hr Faith gets fked b... 1
Muslim murders 70 people 1 hr Faith 1
I am not fcked by Pigs 2 hr Faith 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,781 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC