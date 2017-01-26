There are on the Daily Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'No one can defeat Islam' ISIS threaten Trump with - child KILL salute' over Muslim ban. In it, Daily Star reports that:

In the eerie image, cirulated online, a young angelic-looking boy is seen saluting with his index finger in threatening gesture known as the "Tawhid". A direct message to the US president appears alongside the image, which reads: "America, no matter who your President is, no one can defeat Islam."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Star.