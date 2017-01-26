'No one can defeat Islam' ISIS threaten Trump with - child KILL salute' over Muslim ban
There are 5 comments on the Daily Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'No one can defeat Islam' ISIS threaten Trump with - child KILL salute' over Muslim ban. In it, Daily Star reports that:
In the eerie image, cirulated online, a young angelic-looking boy is seen saluting with his index finger in threatening gesture known as the "Tawhid". A direct message to the US president appears alongside the image, which reads: "America, no matter who your President is, no one can defeat Islam."
Bangladesh
#3 10 hrs ago
Absolutely true. Indeed, no one can defeat islam. Trump is iblis. He should be impeached. Our democrat allies are working on it. They hate trump just like muslims. Liberals and democrats are truly a blessing for muslims. They are ultra-intelligent and loyal folks.
Just as an example - The female leftist judge, appointed by obama, turned down part of trump's refugee ban. And the leftist media all over the internet, is demonizing trump and helping muslims. And rightfully so.
Islam belongs to america. America belongs to islam. Islam will conquer america, inshallah.
#4 9 hrs ago
Liberals and democraps are demonstrating nation-wide against the ban which is a half-measure at best!
The West has been declared war by islam.
The West cannot go on taking one punch after the other and indeed constantly offering "the other cheek" !
At one point it'll be pushed to fight back.
By then it might just be too late!
In my view IT IS WAY TOO LATE ALREADY!
The West must accept it is at war and ACT ACCORDINGLY!
Croydon, UK
|
#7 1 hr ago
Give MuZzies in the west a choice - either convert to Christianity mandatory regular Church attendance) OR get deported.
Croydon, UK
#8 1 hr ago
Sorry - I meant:
Give MuZzies in the west a choice - either convert to Christianity (make regular Church attendance mandatory) OR get deported.
#9 1 hr ago
The only choice for muslimes :
Give up islam (and we will be watching you closely)... or give up your life!
