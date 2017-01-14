Nation of Islam follower finds purpose in social justice
You might have seen him at the Frederick Douglass Community Center on one night of Kwanzaa in December, or at the Padua Center for a weekly meeting of the Community Solidarity Response Network, or at the corner of Monroe Street and Detroit Avenue for a Black Lives Matter demonstration. In the past, he has been at street corners selling the Final Call newspaper, a publication of the Nation of Islam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Violent Medina verses cancel Peaceful Mecca...
|23 min
|namewee
|12
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|25 min
|Faith Michigan
|507,714
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|29 min
|Frogface Kate
|14
|tattoo preching in urdu (ammi aur abbu ki dua) ...
|1 hr
|shaik javed shariff
|1
|How to get comfortable with diversity
|2 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|'Everyone will be Muslim because of our stupidi...
|3 hr
|About time
|15
|Khan, Rabbeen _ look at this !
|4 hr
|Old Pom
|15
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC