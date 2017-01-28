My lawyers instructed to consider whether Hadi's insinuation that I ...
My lawyers instructed to consider whether Hadi's insinuation that I am anti-Islam is defamatory and cause for legal proceedings It is PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's prerogative to dismiss any possibility of working with DAP, but he has no right to turn and twist facts to justify his position. It is not the DAP but Hadi as PAS President who violated the Pakatan Rakyat Common Policy Framework and the Pakatan Rakyat consensus principle that all decisions in Pakatan Rakyat coalition should be reached by consensus of all the three component parties.
