Muslims bring a gift of Peace to Morden for the Holidays
There are 5 comments on the Wimbledon Guardian story from Yesterday, titled Muslims bring a gift of Peace to Morden for the Holidays. In it, Wimbledon Guardian reports that:
On December 25th billions of people around the globe will celebrate Christmas. Often the word 'Peace' is associated with the Christmas holiday.
High Wycombe, UK
#1 Yesterday
The ahmadi, as referenced in the above article, often preach peace but are hated by many other muslims. The ahmadi were declared illegal in Pakistan in 1975 and are often murdered by other muslims. Sad.
Regina, Canada
|
#2 21 hrs ago
Muslims hate everybody, even themselves
I'm sure they'd be happy to kill everyone so they could have earth to their evil selves.
#3 20 hrs ago
Don't want no gifts from Muslimes. Are from those Turks either.
#4 20 hrs ago
You forgot to call someone "TOM", jerk !
#5 18 hrs ago
Okay Isabela. How does it feel to be TOM? Kinda like having diarrhea and the flu all at the same time. Then you get the jerks.
