Muslims bring a gift of Peace to Mord...

Muslims bring a gift of Peace to Morden for the Holidays

There are 5 comments on the Wimbledon Guardian story from Yesterday, titled Muslims bring a gift of Peace to Morden for the Holidays. In it, Wimbledon Guardian reports that:

On December 25th billions of people around the globe will celebrate Christmas. Often the word 'Peace' is associated with the Christmas holiday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wimbledon Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Thinking

High Wycombe, UK

#1 Yesterday
The ahmadi, as referenced in the above article, often preach peace but are hated by many other muslims. The ahmadi were declared illegal in Pakistan in 1975 and are often murdered by other muslims. Sad.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Greed and hate

Regina, Canada

#2 21 hrs ago
Muslims hate everybody, even themselves

I'm sure they'd be happy to kill everyone so they could have earth to their evil selves.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tom FontaineGOO

Austin, TX

#3 20 hrs ago
Don't want no gifts from Muslimes. Are from those Turks either.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Isabela

Manassas, VA

#4 20 hrs ago
Tom FontaineGOO wrote:
Don't want no gifts from Muslimes.
Are from those Turks either.
You forgot to call someone "TOM", jerk !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tom FontaineGOO

Austin, TX

#5 18 hrs ago
Isabela wrote:
<quoted text>

You forgot to call someone "TOM", jerk !
Okay Isabela. How does it feel to be TOM? Kinda like having diarrhea and the flu all at the same time. Then you get the jerks.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remember ... Trump was HIS OWN DONOR ! 4 min Kumar 3
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 4 min yehoshooah adam 256,252
Sunni TOM's Lawyer Urges Him To Plea Bargain. 6 min Tom Tunasmell 4
Can People be Forced to Accept Islam? A QurÂ’ani... (Feb '08) 11 min Imran 46
Chaka Fattah Get's 20 Years In Prison For Corru... 11 min Tom Tunasmell 2
Sunni TOM Arrested Again. 12 min Tom Tunasmell 2
Sunni TOM's Mother Was Catholic. 15 min Tom Tunasmell 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 16 min DaniEl 507,060
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 6 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 1,176
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC