Muslim students can write their own sermons as Peel school board reverts to previous policy

52 min ago Read more: CBC News

Muslim student Zoya Alam applauded the return to the previous religious accommodation practice, saying it provides a 'safe space' for all students. Muslim parents and members of the faith community celebrated the Peel Regional School Board's decision Tuesday to allow students to write their own sermons - a return to a previous policy and one recently recommended by board staff.

