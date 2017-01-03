Muslim students can write their own sermons as Peel school board reverts to previous policy
Muslim student Zoya Alam applauded the return to the previous religious accommodation practice, saying it provides a 'safe space' for all students. Muslim parents and members of the faith community celebrated the Peel Regional School Board's decision Tuesday to allow students to write their own sermons - a return to a previous policy and one recently recommended by board staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|3 min
|Clopidogrel
|31
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|14 min
|Clopidogrel
|507,526
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|27
|Christianity proves Hinduism is fake & vulgar (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Khan
|84
|Thank you Prez. Obama !
|2 hr
|Khan
|1
|The filth of Islam
|5 hr
|The fool and the ...
|19
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Drake
|256,306
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC