Muslim Organisation welcomes Sikh pilgrims in Patna
Patna: Bihar Anjuman, a leading voluntary organization of Bihar, welcomed Sikh devotees during the 350th Prakashotsav of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna for three days during 2-4 January. The Anjuman offered free coffee, water and biscuits at their stall at Gaighat near the Gurudwara.
