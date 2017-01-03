Muslim Organisation welcomes Sikh pil...

Muslim Organisation welcomes Sikh pilgrims in Patna

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Indian Muslim Statements

Patna: Bihar Anjuman, a leading voluntary organization of Bihar, welcomed Sikh devotees during the 350th Prakashotsav of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna for three days during 2-4 January. The Anjuman offered free coffee, water and biscuits at their stall at Gaighat near the Gurudwara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Just a guy 507,144
Islam is a disease of the mind (Jan '10) 3 hr Old Pom 9
girls k no yaha se le or de (Mar '15) 4 hr ricky 447
america's birth defect - racism 5 hr Khan 11
The most despised poster 7 hr Bitchslap the Tex... 48
Illiterate Mohamad COPIED Greek MYTHology RIDIN... 8 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 18
Hebrew WORD Hallelujah PRAISE the LORD GOD 9 hr MUSLIMs R ILLTERA... 4
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,854 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,492

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC