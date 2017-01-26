Muslim imam, rabbi, priest join to ce...

Muslim imam, rabbi, priest join to celebrate interfaith relations

There are 4 comments on the Alabama Live story from 14 hrs ago, titled Muslim imam, rabbi, priest join to celebrate interfaith relations. In it, Alabama Live reports that:

Sameh Asal, imam of the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center, will take part in a discussion of interfaith relations on Jan. 26, 2017, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Rabbi Jonathan Miller, left, and Father Ray Dunmyer have worked on interfaith relations in Birmingham for years.

#1 11 hrs ago
Muslim imam, rabbi and priest? Are there any Polacks in this joke?

Marie-Luise_J

Since: Apr 13

1,291

Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
Very stupid of the Rabbi and the Priest.

Khan

United States

#3 5 hrs ago
Marie-Luise_J wrote:
Very stupid of the Rabbi and the Priest.
Goes to show that Muslims are positive minded people and want to see peace and friendship amongst different people.

#4 4 hrs ago
Was anyone beheaded?

