There are on the WGBH story from 23 hrs ago, titled Muslim environmentalists give their religion - and their mosques - a fresh coat of green. In it, WGBH reports that:

Marrakech's Koutoubia mosque has soaked up the Moroccan sun for nearly 900 years. Now it also puts those rays to work generating clean electricity.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WGBH.