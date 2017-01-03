Muslim environmentalists give their religion - and their mosques - a fresh coat of green
There are 2 comments on the WGBH story from 23 hrs ago, titled Muslim environmentalists give their religion - and their mosques - a fresh coat of green.
Marrakech's Koutoubia mosque has soaked up the Moroccan sun for nearly 900 years. Now it also puts those rays to work generating clean electricity.
Netherlands
#1 14 hrs ago
They put solar panel on the roof made by the infidels and in hundred years time it will be written by their historians on how Muslims were genius and environmentalists in the past to build such mosque. Allah gave them such intelligence to use solar energy.
#2 10 hrs ago
Brilliant comment.
