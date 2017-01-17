Missing Pakistani activists' families...

Missing Pakistani activists' families decry blasphemy allegations

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 18 Families and supporters of five missing Pakistani activists on Wednesday denounced what they called a campaign to accuse the men of blasphemy, a highly charged allegation that could endanger their lives were they to reappear. The families of two of the missing men, Salman Haider and Waqass Goraya, described them as part of a "malicious campaign".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 13 min Yasu 507,959
Muslims murder 42 at military camp 22 min Faith Is Mentally... 1
Sharia law promoted in Indiana public schools 23 min Faith is Mentally... 1
Islamic call to prayer held inside historic Cat... 24 min Faith is Mentally... 1
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 33 min Dragnet52 256,387
EU faces migrant oblivion 44 min PAYBACK_IS_HELL TOM 2
Muhammad called Jesus an ape & a swine 52 min PAYBACK_IS_HELL TOM 15
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,522 • Total comments across all topics: 278,055,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC