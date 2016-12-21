Minnesotan Somali students blow away competition in Quran contest
When it comes to memorizing Islam's holy book, Ahmed Mohamed, 15, of Minneapolis, proved himself to be one of the best in the nation. He joined other Twin Cities Somali-American teens in dominating the competition at a Qur'an memorization contest in Chicago.
Read more at Star Tribune.
