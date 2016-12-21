Minnesotan Somali students blow away ...

Minnesotan Somali students blow away competition in Quran contest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

When it comes to memorizing Islam's holy book, Ahmed Mohamed, 15, of Minneapolis, proved himself to be one of the best in the nation. He joined other Twin Cities Somali-American teens in dominating the competition at a Qur'an memorization contest in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min CauseAllOfMeLoves... 506,967
News Alan Dershowitz: I'll Resign From the Democrati... 5 min Mikey 6
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr Thinking 256,234
News Federal judge says NJ town discriminated agains... 1 hr Marie-Luise_J 26
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 2 hr CauseAllOfMeLoves... 1,166
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 3 hr Bill Brown 56
News American Muslims brace for the worst after US e... 3 hr Dolly6807 74
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,237

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC