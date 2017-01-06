Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap

Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party is considering setting a flexible limit on the number of migrants allowed into the country each year. In 2015, as the migrant crisis gathered pace, Mrs. Merkel told the German people there was "no limit" to the number of migrants she was prepared to allow into Germany annually.

Rambir Malhotra

Smarr, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
Are there elections coming up in Germany ?

And ... "... flexible limit ..." ???

WTF !

CCconfused

Regina, Canada

#2 11 hrs ago
In less than one year Germany will have a new government and Chancellor.

Let's hope they are more reasonable than Merkel and her gang of traitors.

PC Criminals

Netherlands

#3 9 hrs ago
She is doing everything to take votes from the real anti Islam parties. Shameless!!!

J_a_n

Since: Jan 11

18,370

Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
Too late for Merkel the German citizens are irate, even those that thought immigration was a good idea are starting to turn against it after the streets have become so unsafe.

Beatrix von Storch will be the next Chancellor.

The Grand Duchy

Regina, Canada

#5 8 hrs ago
J_a_n wrote:
Too late for Merkel the German citizens are irate, even those that thought immigration was a good idea are starting to turn against it after the streets have become so unsafe.

Beatrix von Storch will be the next Chancellor.
Let's hope.

A tough conservative hated by the leftist shwein.

BEST OF ALL she hails from my ancestral homeland of Oldenburg

