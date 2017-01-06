Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
There are 5 comments on the Breitbart.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party is considering setting a flexible limit on the number of migrants allowed into the country each year. In 2015, as the migrant crisis gathered pace, Mrs. Merkel told the German people there was "no limit" to the number of migrants she was prepared to allow into Germany annually.
#1 15 hrs ago
Are there elections coming up in Germany ?
And ... "... flexible limit ..." ???
WTF !
Regina, Canada
#2 11 hrs ago
In less than one year Germany will have a new government and Chancellor.
Let's hope they are more reasonable than Merkel and her gang of traitors.
Netherlands
#3 9 hrs ago
She is doing everything to take votes from the real anti Islam parties. Shameless!!!
Since: Jan 11
18,370
Location hidden
#4 9 hrs ago
Too late for Merkel the German citizens are irate, even those that thought immigration was a good idea are starting to turn against it after the streets have become so unsafe.
Beatrix von Storch will be the next Chancellor.
Regina, Canada
#5 8 hrs ago
Let's hope.
A tough conservative hated by the leftist shwein.
BEST OF ALL she hails from my ancestral homeland of Oldenburg
