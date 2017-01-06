There are on the Breitbart.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party is considering setting a flexible limit on the number of migrants allowed into the country each year. In 2015, as the migrant crisis gathered pace, Mrs. Merkel told the German people there was "no limit" to the number of migrants she was prepared to allow into Germany annually.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Breitbart.com.