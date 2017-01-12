Masjid-E-Noor-Ul-Islam in Prospect Street, Halliwell PIC: Google Maps
Bolton Council of Mosques has helped organised an open day for visitors to look inside the places of worship and learn more about Islam. The open day takes place between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday February 5 and free guided tours and refreshments are on offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Hillary Lost LOL
|507,621
|What Everyone Should Know about the Prophet Muh...
|2 hr
|Old Pom
|51
|Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' a...
|4 hr
|BaconFor Mudslimes
|6
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|5 hr
|yes Tom_but not T...
|1,199
|Khan, Rabbeen _ look at this !
|6 hr
|Sallu
|10
|Is Dallas Khan a lying POS ?
|6 hr
|Sallu
|4
|The filth of Islam
|6 hr
|Rabbeen goes nuts
|28
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|6 hr
|lover of differen...
|59
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Joel
|256,329
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|52
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC