Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' admits racism charges in court

A man who told a Muslim convert to 'eat bacon' has admitted a racially and religiously offensive offence in court. Dean McAndrew, 28, who appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, sent a Facebook message to his stepfather Christopher McAndrew, which read: 'Go and eat some bacon'.

A man who told a Muslim convert to 'eat bacon' has admitted a racially and religiously offensive offence in court. Dean McAndrew, 28, who appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, sent a Facebook message to his stepfather Christopher McAndrew, which read: 'Go and eat some bacon'.

Brexit

London, UK

#1 9 hrs ago
Ridiculous. Telling someone to eat bacon is not racist.
Telling people to slay pagans wherever you find them is racist.
Telling people not to make friends with jews & Christians is racist.
Murdering an entire tribe of the Banu Qurayza and enslaving their women and children is racist.

Marie-Luise_J

#4 4 hrs ago
This is BS: "racism"!

Rusty Tin Can

#5 2 hrs ago
You go to court for such thing in UK?

BaconFor Mudslimes

Hungary

#6 2 hrs ago
False prophet muhammed was first to drown himself in bacon.That is how he died.Poor bastard.Piss be upon his carcass.

BaconFor Mudslimes

Hungary

#7 1 hr ago
Raped by a dog.Sodomized by christians, he craved for more.And he got that.Fuckin subhuman slime.Same like his followers.Muslimes were always slaves to christaians and always they will be.Bow your heads muslim apes !

BaconFor Mudslimes

Hungary

#8 1 hr ago
Rusty Tin Can wrote:
You go to court for such thing in UK?
Britain is run by bankers families, rotchilds and that, thats why they support it.mafia politics.They are prime supporters of wahhabi and salafi movements that are financed by saudi arabia,qatar and other terrorists.Its all about money.They dont care about terrorists attacks cause they are well hidden.Sick bastards.
Chicago, IL

