Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' admits racism charges in court
There are 6 comments on the Metro UK News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Man who told Muslim convert to 'go eat bacon' admits racism charges in court. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
A man who told a Muslim convert to 'eat bacon' has admitted a racially and religiously offensive offence in court. Dean McAndrew, 28, who appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, sent a Facebook message to his stepfather Christopher McAndrew, which read: 'Go and eat some bacon'.
London, UK
#1 9 hrs ago
Ridiculous. Telling someone to eat bacon is not racist.
Telling people to slay pagans wherever you find them is racist.
Telling people not to make friends with jews & Christians is racist.
Murdering an entire tribe of the Banu Qurayza and enslaving their women and children is racist.
Since: Apr 13
1,283
Location hidden
#4 4 hrs ago
This is BS: "racism"!
Since: Apr 12
5,192
#5 2 hrs ago
You go to court for such thing in UK?
Hungary
#6 2 hrs ago
False prophet muhammed was first to drown himself in bacon.That is how he died.Poor bastard.Piss be upon his carcass.
Hungary
#7 1 hr ago
Raped by a dog.Sodomized by christians, he craved for more.And he got that.Fuckin subhuman slime.Same like his followers.Muslimes were always slaves to christaians and always they will be.Bow your heads muslim apes !
Hungary
#8 1 hr ago
Britain is run by bankers families, rotchilds and that, thats why they support it.mafia politics.They are prime supporters of wahhabi and salafi movements that are financed by saudi arabia,qatar and other terrorists.Its all about money.They dont care about terrorists attacks cause they are well hidden.Sick bastards.
