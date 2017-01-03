Malek Fahd Islam School: students assured
The Malek Fahd Islamic School, with campuses in Greenacre, Hoxton Park and Beaumont Hills, has about 2400 students and now faces an uncertain future. About 2400 students are guaranteed to begin the school year as usual, despite a tribunal's decision to support the federal government in revoking their school's funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool City Champion.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|10 min
|uyan
|507,453
|Islam is a disease of the mind (Jan '10)
|58 min
|Old Pom
|22
|President-elect Trumpschenko
|1 hr
|Geezer
|9
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|1 hr
|Old Pom
|24
|Bernie Sanders - a great American leader
|2 hr
|Throw trash out
|4
|Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to...
|2 hr
|Throw trash out
|12
|The filth of Islam
|3 hr
|Rabbeen the blind...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC