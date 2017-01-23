Mahershala Ali's Oscar Nod Is An Important Step For The Academy
Mahershala Ali poses for a photograph on the red carpet at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City, U.S. January 4, 2017. Ali was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film, "Moonlight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|EOKA
|508,796
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|3 hr
|Listen
|3
|ISIS is Izlam
|3 hr
|Islam is a fraud
|7
|Never trust a muslim as a friend. (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|Islam is a fraud
|42
|Muhammad nearly equal to Satan in cruelty. (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Islam is a fraud
|6
|Tourists welcome
|5 hr
|Kill em
|2
|Obama Protected Mosques. Will Trump Target Them?
|5 hr
|ISLAM ISCANCER
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC