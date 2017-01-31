Lost treasures on ethics in Islam
Educated Muslims today should regain this wisdom as part of their personal self-transformation programme, to complement the various transformation initiatives already in place. IN light of the global economic and ecological disorder over the years, there has been growing discourse by intellectuals of various faiths on the need to restore religiously inspired ethics into mainstream living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|DaniEl
|509,766
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|29 min
|Joel
|256,402
|I read Quran and fell in love with it.
|31 min
|JESUS IS
|20
|Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi...
|49 min
|Ronnie Pickering
|5
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|52 min
|Newbie
|382
|Texas Mosque Set On Fire One Day After Trump Si...
|1 hr
|Frogface Kate
|39
|the new religious war...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|2 hr
|Autistic mormon
|101
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC