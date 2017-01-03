There are on the The Lincolnite story from 9 hrs ago, titled Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to promote understanding. In it, The Lincolnite reports that:

Residents of all faiths in Lincoln are being invited by the Islamic Association of Lincoln to the city's mosque for an annual open day. As part of a national initiative, the doors of the mosque on Orchard Street will be open to all between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, February 5. Tanweer Ahmed, Chairman and Trustee of the Islamic Association of Lincoln, said: "This year, once again, Lincoln mosque is taking part in the national #VisitMyMosque initiative and in the spirit of friendship and conversation we hope to give members of the local community an engaging insight into the life of the mosque and to promote greater understanding of Islam.

