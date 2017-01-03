Lincoln residents invited to mosque o...

Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to promote understanding

There are 2 comments on the The Lincolnite story from 9 hrs ago, titled Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to promote understanding. In it, The Lincolnite reports that:

Residents of all faiths in Lincoln are being invited by the Islamic Association of Lincoln to the city's mosque for an annual open day. As part of a national initiative, the doors of the mosque on Orchard Street will be open to all between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, February 5. Tanweer Ahmed, Chairman and Trustee of the Islamic Association of Lincoln, said: "This year, once again, Lincoln mosque is taking part in the national #VisitMyMosque initiative and in the spirit of friendship and conversation we hope to give members of the local community an engaging insight into the life of the mosque and to promote greater understanding of Islam.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Lincolnite.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mack

Fort Myers, FL

#1 5 hrs ago
There are mosques all over the place, in non-muslim nations. Inside these mosques, non-muslims are called filthy, dirty kafirs, who need to be sabotaged, subverted, subjugated and even killed.
However, if a non-muslim so much as paints a graffiti on a mosque in anger - He is thrown into prison, by non-muslims themselves.
Have we completely and utterly lost our collective minds? We provide state protection, legal protection, and police protection, to the folks that preach hatred for us, our culture, our lifestyle, our values, and are attempting to sabotage and ultimate destroy our civilization.
What is wrong with us? Why is our civilization this clinically insane?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
David

New York, NY

#2 5 hrs ago
Worldwide Islam?

Revelation 20:4
Then I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received his mark on their foreheads or on their hands. And they lived and reigned with Christ for a thousand years.

God knows how to get your attention.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Mosque of Sana'a, in Yemen (Oct '07) 43 min Rambir Malhotra 21
Apparently the Texan has heeded our command 50 min Rambir Malhotra 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 54 min DaniEl 507,164
PATRIOT has gone BONKERS (Jun '13) 57 min Rambir Malhotra 146
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2,148
New Years party invite 1 hr He hasnt posted t... 22
SHOCKING!Satanic Quran ADMITS that ALLAH is Sat... (Nov '15) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 340
why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 1,190
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,384

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC