Lincoln residents invited to mosque open day to promote understanding
Residents of all faiths in Lincoln are being invited by the Islamic Association of Lincoln to the city's mosque for an annual open day. As part of a national initiative, the doors of the mosque on Orchard Street will be open to all between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, February 5. Tanweer Ahmed, Chairman and Trustee of the Islamic Association of Lincoln, said: "This year, once again, Lincoln mosque is taking part in the national #VisitMyMosque initiative and in the spirit of friendship and conversation we hope to give members of the local community an engaging insight into the life of the mosque and to promote greater understanding of Islam.
#1 5 hrs ago
There are mosques all over the place, in non-muslim nations. Inside these mosques, non-muslims are called filthy, dirty kafirs, who need to be sabotaged, subverted, subjugated and even killed.
However, if a non-muslim so much as paints a graffiti on a mosque in anger - He is thrown into prison, by non-muslims themselves.
Have we completely and utterly lost our collective minds? We provide state protection, legal protection, and police protection, to the folks that preach hatred for us, our culture, our lifestyle, our values, and are attempting to sabotage and ultimate destroy our civilization.
What is wrong with us? Why is our civilization this clinically insane?
#2 5 hrs ago
Worldwide Islam?
Revelation 20:4
Then I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded for their witness to Jesus and for the word of God, who had not worshiped the beast or his image, and had not received his mark on their foreheads or on their hands. And they lived and reigned with Christ for a thousand years.
God knows how to get your attention.
