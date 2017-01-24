There are on the Glenn Beck story from 8 hrs ago, titled Liberal Muslim Journalist Defends Glenn Beck, Bill Maher for Exposing Islamic Extremism. In it, Glenn Beck reports that:

In a refreshing and somewhat surprising segment of his radio program on Monday, Glenn struck up a conversation with journalist Asra Nomani about rejecting identity politics in the wake of the recent women's "counterinauguration" march in Washington, D.C. She expressed gratitude to Glenn and others, including television host Bill Maher, for uncovering the roots of Islamic extremism, which she argued is a major issue for women, despite being covered up and dismissed by those seeking to control the narrative. As a Muslim liberal feminist immigrant woman, Nomani told Glenn she rejected the Hillary Clinton platform and voted for Donald Trump largely because of "eight years of burying our heads in the sand on the issue of Islamic extremism."

