Liberal Muslim Journalist Defends Glenn Beck, Bill Maher for Exposing Islamic Extremism
There are 2 comments on the Glenn Beck story from 8 hrs ago, titled Liberal Muslim Journalist Defends Glenn Beck, Bill Maher for Exposing Islamic Extremism.
In a refreshing and somewhat surprising segment of his radio program on Monday, Glenn struck up a conversation with journalist Asra Nomani about rejecting identity politics in the wake of the recent women's "counterinauguration" march in Washington, D.C. She expressed gratitude to Glenn and others, including television host Bill Maher, for uncovering the roots of Islamic extremism, which she argued is a major issue for women, despite being covered up and dismissed by those seeking to control the narrative. As a Muslim liberal feminist immigrant woman, Nomani told Glenn she rejected the Hillary Clinton platform and voted for Donald Trump largely because of "eight years of burying our heads in the sand on the issue of Islamic extremism."
|
London, UK
|
#1 8 hrs ago
If she understands that Izlam is misogynistic then why does she remain a muslim?
|
Thornton Heath, UK
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Because, just like every Musalam, she too is driven by her brainwashing and can not ever be free of it without psychiatric intervention and medical attention.
|
