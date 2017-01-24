Liberal Muslim Journalist Defends Gle...

Liberal Muslim Journalist Defends Glenn Beck, Bill Maher for Exposing Islamic Extremism

In a refreshing and somewhat surprising segment of his radio program on Monday, Glenn struck up a conversation with journalist Asra Nomani about rejecting identity politics in the wake of the recent women's "counterinauguration" march in Washington, D.C. She expressed gratitude to Glenn and others, including television host Bill Maher, for uncovering the roots of Islamic extremism, which she argued is a major issue for women, despite being covered up and dismissed by those seeking to control the narrative. As a Muslim liberal feminist immigrant woman, Nomani told Glenn she rejected the Hillary Clinton platform and voted for Donald Trump largely because of "eight years of burying our heads in the sand on the issue of Islamic extremism."

Brexit

London, UK

#1 8 hrs ago
If she understands that Izlam is misogynistic then why does she remain a muslim?

aWalAHoo aWckbUARRGH DIS

Thornton Heath, UK

#2 2 hrs ago
Brexit wrote:
If she understands that Izlam is misogynistic then why does she remain a muslim?
Because, just like every Musalam, she too is driven by her brainwashing and can not ever be free of it without psychiatric intervention and medical attention.
