Lessons about love from Minister Farrakhan
LONG BEACH, Calif.- Tears of joy flowed, laughter, and deep reflection permeated the atmosphere when the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan addressed the Nation of Islam, America and the world through a special meeting at the Westin Hotel. The message was also available via webcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Final Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion Question in the New Year
|3 min
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|10 min
|kennedy_christian
|15
|Tourists welcome
|28 min
|Osam
|6
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|45 min
|CantHideTheTruth
|508,861
|Obama Protected Mosques. Will Trump Target Them?
|54 min
|Afrikan American
|17
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|34
|ISIS is Izlam
|2 hr
|Chief Expose Zio
|19
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC