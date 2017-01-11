Leader holds commemoration ceremony for Hujattul-Islam Rafsanjani
Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, held a commemoration ceremony at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini to mourn the loss of his old friend, who was a comrade-in-arms and close associate in the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Hujjatul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Hashemi Rafsanjani the chairman of the Council of Expediency, this morning, January 11, 2017. Relatives of Hujattul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Hashemi Rafsanjani, heads of three government branches, government and army officials, as well as people representing various groups were in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you Prez. Obama !
|3 min
|Chief Role Play
|21
|Lawrence of Arabia knew it..
|27 min
|Chief come out an...
|49
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|30 min
|Chief Grow up
|507,596
|Khan, Rabbeen _ look at this !
|51 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|What Everyone Should Know about the Prophet Muh...
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|49
|Forced conversions permitted in izlam
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
|Minorities voting for far right
|1 hr
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC