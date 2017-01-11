Leader holds commemoration ceremony for Hujattul-Islam Rafsanjani

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, held a commemoration ceremony at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini to mourn the loss of his old friend, who was a comrade-in-arms and close associate in the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Hujjatul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Hashemi Rafsanjani the chairman of the Council of Expediency, this morning, January 11, 2017. Relatives of Hujattul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Hashemi Rafsanjani, heads of three government branches, government and army officials, as well as people representing various groups were in attendance.

