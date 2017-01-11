Leader holds commemoration ceremony f...

Leader holds commemoration ceremony for Hujattul-Islam Rafsanjani

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, held a commemoration ceremony at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini to mourn the loss of his old friend, who was a comrade-in-arms and close associate in the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Hujjatul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Hashemi Rafsanjani the chairman of the Council of Expediency, this morning, January 11, 2017. Relatives of Hujattul-Islam wal-Muslimeen Hashemi Rafsanjani, heads of three government branches, government and army officials, as well as people representing various groups were in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Prez. Obama ! 3 min Chief Role Play 21
Lawrence of Arabia knew it.. 27 min Chief come out an... 49
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 30 min Chief Grow up 507,596
Khan, Rabbeen _ look at this ! 51 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News What Everyone Should Know about the Prophet Muh... 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 49
Forced conversions permitted in izlam 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
Minorities voting for far right 1 hr Brexit 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC