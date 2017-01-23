Knesset inaugurates Jewish-Muslim tie...

Knesset inaugurates Jewish-Muslim ties caucus

"There is nothing more valuable and stronger than this gathering here", said MK Zouheir Bahloul in the inauguration of the Jewish-Muslim Ties Caucus at the Knesset on Tuesday. The initiative, led by Bahloul and MK Yehuda Glick started with session about the value of life in Judaism and Islam.

