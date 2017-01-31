KING: The world should be grieving over Canadian mosque shooting
There are 2 comments on the New York Daily News story from 9 hrs ago, titled KING: The world should be grieving over Canadian mosque shooting. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
On Sunday night an anti-Muslim white nationalist allegedly walked into a mosque in Canada and shot and killed six people and left at least eight others critically wounded in a hail of gunfire. All by itself, that news is utterly devastating - or at least it should be - but something truly despicable is going on.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Instead the world is HAPPY!
Let them butcher each other while we enjoy the show!
HaHaHa
Besides, it was a Moroccan, you filthy lying libtards!
|
“Police Lives Matter”
Since: Jun 16
5,201
Michigan
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Nice shooting.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's 'extreme vetting' policy causes confusi...
|2 min
|Commander Cody
|14
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|2 min
|Horacio
|125
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Faith Michigan
|509,923
|German Muslim says:
|16 min
|Muslim horrors
|2
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|36 min
|Old Pom
|6
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|49 min
|Old Pom
|5
|Alexandre Bissonnette a PATRIOT ?
|51 min
|nosupremecist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC