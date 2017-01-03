Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trum...

Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko

There are 1 comment on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled Kathleen Parker: President-elect Trumpschenko. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:

First, a history refresher: For the past nine years, a smattering of Americans, most recently led by our now president-elect, have insisted that Barack Obama is a Muslim born in Kenya. For years, Donald Trump was unrelenting in his insistence that Obama prove beyond existing proof that he was born in Hawaii and not in the African country of his biological father.

PC Criminals

Netherlands

#1 11 hrs ago
I believe Democrats lost the election fair and square and should stop looking for scapegoats. They lost because of hakkers from Russia sounds like a fairy tell.

Judged:

2

2

1

Chicago, IL

