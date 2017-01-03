Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media
" An Indonesian court has ruled that witness testimony will be closed to the media in the blasphemy trial of the capital's minority Christian governor. Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Quran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why GOD sent disasters on countries? (May '12)
|3 min
|Khan
|1,172
|Was Trump's father a KKK member?
|20 min
|Khan
|2
|In islam can a brother have sex with his sister? (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Mohammed the pig
|8
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|1 hr
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|507,051
|The most despised poster
|1 hr
|Lower than a snake
|14
|Hallelujah = "ALLAH"LUJAH (May '08)
|2 hr
|Jesus is Lord
|470
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC