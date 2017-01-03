Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphem...

Judges rule Jakarta governor blasphemy trial closed to media

17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" An Indonesian court has ruled that witness testimony will be closed to the media in the blasphemy trial of the capital's minority Christian governor. Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is charged with insulting Islam and desecrating the Quran by using one of its verses to boost his chances of winning re-election.

