Jerusalem mayor praises 'friend' Trump and slams Obama
Nothing will rain on our parade! Triumphant Donald Trump promises a beautiful day as he tells his supporters: 'I'm going to be cheering YOU' Trump lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in somber Arlington Cemetery ceremony just one day before he becomes commander-in-chief Jerusalem mayor praises 'friend' Trump and slams Obama for 'surrendering' to radical Islam in video welcoming The Donald as President The mayor of Jerusalem has praised Donald Trump as a 'friend' while slamming outgoing U.S. president Barack Obama accusing him of 'surrendering' to radical Islam. Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat released a video on Thursday ahead of Trump's inauguration urging people to welcome him when he is sworn in as president.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|18 min
|EOKA
|507,996
|Why Hindus drink cow urine as medicine?
|21 min
|Brexit
|5
|Muhammad called Jesus an ape & a swine
|21 min
|Jakie
|18
|Pork only on menu
|33 min
|Brexit
|1
|Woman body builder arrested
|36 min
|Brexit
|1
|Why do Muslims drink Camel Urine and say water ...
|42 min
|Brexit
|14
|Why is Khan's racism allowed?
|55 min
|Brexit
|22
